Michigan initiative creates thousands of job opportunities for veterans

The state is waiving its requirement of a bachelor’s degree for many state jobs for veterans who meet certain qualifications.

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is waiving its requirement of a bachelor’s degree for many state jobs for veterans who've completed at least two years of active federal service in any branch at the rank of E-6 or above.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) created the initiative and the Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC) approved it with the goal of opening up more job opportunities to military veterans.

“Michigan is committed to finding new ways to support our veterans and attract top talent to our state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Military members gain valuable skills and knowledge through their service that can’t be replicated in a classroom, and that experience should be considered when applying for jobs. I am grateful for the efforts of the MVAA and the MCSC, and I encourage veterans who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity to come work for the State of Michigan.”

Todd Butler, State Division Administrator of Strategic Outreach for the MVAA, said the new initiative can help servicemembers adapt easily to civilian life again.

"We anticipate this being a game-changer for enlisted servicemembers looking to transition to the civilian world," Butler said. "This can open so many doors to veterans if they know they can get a good-paying job in Michigan without a degree.”

The E-6 level military experience can substitute for the standard educational requirements for 13 state classifications: Buyer, Civil Rights Representative, Departmental Analyst, Economic/Community Development Analyst, Employment Services Analyst, Human Resources Analyst, Human Resources Developer, Occupational Safety Advisor, Promotional Agent, Property Analyst, Regulation Officer, Rights Representative and Unemployment Insurance Analyst.

The 13 state classifications now have language under alternate education and experience that states: "Educational level typically acquired through completion of high school and the equivalent of at least two years of full-time active-duty experience at or above the E-6 level in the uniformed services may be substituted for the education requirement."

Eligible veterans will have two or more years of active federal service at the rank of E-6 or above in their respective branch: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG), U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant (SSgt), U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class (PO1), U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant (TSgt), U.S. Space Force Technical Sergeant (TSgt), or U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class (PO1).

Reserve and National Guard members must have two years of total active-duty service or at least two years in the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program at the E-6 level to qualify.

Veterans interested in applying for a job with the State of Michigan can view a listing of the openings on the state’s jobs website.

