Michigan Irish Music Festival canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Irish Music Festival has canceled its 2020 festival due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival board of directors came to the tough decision on Wednesday to cancel the festival and to keep festival goers, vendors, musicians and volunteers safe.

“First and foremost, the safety of our volunteers, patrons, musicians, and vendors was the most important factor in this decision,” said president Chris Zahrt. “It is also important that we make this decision now due to the hundreds of details and months of planning required to produce the Festival.”

For those that have purchased tickets in advance, the Festival will contact you within the next 14 days with details via email. The Festival is also communicating with sponsors, volunteers, musicians, and vendors to provide them with details regarding this decision.

“Everyone is facing challenging times right now, and in order to ensure the long-term success of our event and organization, this difficult decision was the best plan to allow the Festival to move forward,” said Zahrt. “Please stay safe, stay healthy, and know we all look forward to celebrating with you in 2021.”

