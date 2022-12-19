'It is a huge historic event'; Michigan constitutional law professor explains January 6 committee report summary

Michael McDaniel, a constitutional law professor at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, says Congress cannot bring charges formally.

WASHINGTON — After 18 months of hearings, the House Select Committee finished its investigation on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee is recommending criminal charges be filed against Former President Donald Trump.

Michael McDaniel, a constitutional law professor at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, says Congress cannot bring charges formally. Monday's report summary only recommends that Trump face criminal charges based on their findings.

"Now the special prosecutor appointed by the Attorney General (is) who can bring charges based upon this evidence," he says.

Following the violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol nearly two years ago, McDaniel calls this referral of charges a historic event.



"This is the first time in the United States history that the US Congress has ever referred a former president to the Department of Justice for criminal charges," he says.

The recommended charges are for obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to both defraud the U.S. and make a false statement, and inciting an insurrection.



"No one's above the law. That's what the rule of law means. It applies to presidents," McDaniel says. "That's a lesson that is being reinforced today."

Some allies to Trump are included in the referral, and at least four House republicans are being referred to the House Ethics Committee for not complying with subpoenas.

"I thought that that demonstrated that it was non-political, and that it was more holistic and looking at both branches of government, the executive and the legislative that were involved in the events on Jan. 6," McDaniel says.

He says he expects the DOJ special prosecutor will announce in the next six months whether or not these charges will be formally brought against Trump.

