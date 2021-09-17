Michigan lawmaker: Allegations are 'character assassination'

She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker who's accused of threatening a legislator over their past romantic relationship is denying her allegations.

Republican Rep. Steve Marino issued a statement Thursday after Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian suggested his removal from two committees stemmed from their “volatile” relationship.

She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming.

Marino says their relationship ended “well over” a year ago. He said the “insinuations made are nothing more than politically motivated character assassination that I am confident will conclude as a waste of the public’s time.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.