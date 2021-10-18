Michigan leaders react to the passing of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell

Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State, died Monday from COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

MICHIGAN, USA — News broke Monday that Colin Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State, died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

Powell had a long history of public service and was in the US army for 35 years, serving two tours in Vietnam. He then rose in the ranks as the 12th chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the highest-ranking military appointment in the Defense Department.

In 2000, Powell was nominated by then-President George W. Bush as the Secretary of State. Now, as news spreads of Powell's passing, Michigan leaders are remembering his life and legacy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Colin Powell was a statesman who served his country in uniform and at the highest levels of government for decades. As a soldier, he was deployed in the Vietnam War and went on to hold various national security and diplomacy roles under four presidents: Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, and Bush Jr. Secretary Powell embodied values we all strive to live by: fidelity, independence, and humility. My thoughts are with his family and all those who looked up to him as a soldier, a leader, and an American.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

“As a soldier, cabinet secretary, and public servant, Secretary Powell led a lifetime of distinguished service to his country. He was our first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. For so many, he was a symbol of the heights to which anyone can rise in America. In the example of his leadership and devotion to public service, he will continue to inspire future generations.”

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph

“I had the opportunity to listen and learn from one of our greatest and most accomplished generals in American history on numerous occasions. The respect he earned from his troops and his deep dedication to their wellbeing was unparalleled. I join all Americans in mourning his loss.”

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson

I am so deeply saddened by this news. Thinking of his family and close friends in this moment and grateful for his decades of service to our country. https://t.co/jaDjmtVAGV — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) October 18, 2021

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Powell, who broke barriers over and over again during a lifetime of public service. He was a man of strong principles and always put his country first. My prayers are with his family and friends."

