Michigan Legislature OKs cocktails to go to boost businesses

LANSING, Mich. — People could order cocktails for pickup or delivery from Michigan bars and restaurants through 2025 under a bill that has won final approval and is expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The “cocktails-to-go” bill, approved Wednesday, is part of a broader package that also includes a temporary cut in state liquor prices to help businesses hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state already lets bars and restaurants sell unopened beer and wine to go.
The package also would let local governments designate “social districts” where people could drink alcohol outside.
