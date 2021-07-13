HIT & RUN: Fast-paced version of golf races to Michigan, offered only in Grand Rapids

"Speedgolf" combines cardio and time keeping, while still playing golf the traditional way. Indian Trails GC in Grand Rapids is the only Michigan course offering it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The game of golf requires concentration, quiet and calm. Players are patient, measuring out and thinking through each and every shot, hoping to have the lowest score.

A Grand Rapids golf course is the first in Michigan to introduce golfers to a new and fast-paced way to play, while keeping with the game's traditional scoring method.

It's called Speedgolf.

"It's a combination of golf and cardio," said Craig Kooienga, who is the head groundskeeper at Indian Trails Golf Course. "If you're a runner and a golfer, this sport is definitely something you should try."

While playing, Speedgolfers not only try to record the lowest stroke-count on each hole, they do so while keeping track of how much time it takes them to play 18 holes.

"Your final score will be your strokes added to your time," added Kooienga. "The player with the lowest combined score at the end wins."

Carts and caddies are not allowed in Speedgolf. Each player is required to carry their bag, or run with their clubs in their hand.

"You're typically going to play Speedgolf with just four or five clubs," Kooienga said. "I usually bring a 3 hybrid, an 8-iron, a sand wedge and a putter."

According to Speedgolf USA, a nine-hole game takes between 20 and 45 minutes, while 18 holes can take anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes.

"Bring a towel," said Kooienga. "You're going to sweat from running so much, and it'll get harder to get a good grip on the clubs."

Indian Trails is the first Speedgolf course in Michigan recognized by Speedgolf USA. Tee times at Indian Trails GC are 6:45 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday.

Green fees are $10 for nine holes, and $15 for 18 holes.

