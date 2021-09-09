IMPROBABLE 'STRETCH': Coopersville player's leg cramp aided by Fruitport player

Coopersville's Timothy Allen fell in pain Friday night, after both of his legs cramped up. Fruitport's Paschal Jolman put game competition aside, and helped him.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Good sportsmanship happens a lot during athletic contests. Sometimes it can be seen as plain as a long touchdown pass.

Other times, it goes unseen.

A player for Fruitport High School got hit last Friday night - not by an opposing player. Instead, hit by the urge to help an opposing player who was writhing in pain, suffering with double leg cramps.

It was early in the 4th quarter. Fruitport was driving, trying to add on to a 29-22 lead over Coopersville.

"I was on defense trying to tackle their quarterback," said Timothy Allen, senior defensive end and halfback for the Broncos. "As he threw the ball, I jumped up into the air and felt both of my legs cramp up."

Allen immediately fell to the turf, writhing in pain.

The Coopersville coaches and medical staff didn't see him right away, but Fruitport's Paschal Jolman, did.

"I ran over there to him and started stretching him out," said Jolman, who is a junior defensive for the Trojans. "I don't know why I did it; he needed help and I helped him."

Jolman said he stretched both of Allen's legs until Coopersville's trainers arrived and took over.

"He just kept saying, 'I got you, dog; I got you dog,'" said Allen, describing the moment Jolman was stretching him. "My trainers said, 'Are you good?' And I said, 'Yes. He helped me a lot.'"

Jolman trotted off the field but was able to eventually return and play in the game, despite the injury.

"I have no idea why I did it," Jolman said. "It just hit me in that moment to help him."

Allen says his legs feel great and he will be 100% playing in this Friday's game when Coopersville visits Holland Christian.

"I can't thank him enough for what he did for me," Allen said. "That was true sportsmanship and I'll remember it forever."

"It's more than a game," Jolman said. "I was just there to help."

Since the players shared in that moment, they say they've connected on Snapchat and are becoming fast friends.

