SUNFIELD, Mich. — Pop star Justin Timberlake made room at his sold out show at Van Andel Arena for Isaac Walker.

Earlier this month Our Michigan Life featured the story on Walker.

When the boy was just two-years-old he was diagnosed with leukemia. Walker went into remission a few months later before the cancer returned when he was eight. His only chance at survival was a bone marrow transplant.

While on a trip to meet his donor, the boy and his family heard the Timberlake song "Can't stop the Feeling". That gave them inspiration to rewrite the song into "Can't stop the Flowing".

A music video soon followed to raise awareness for the need for Blood Marrow donors.

Walker's story reached Timberlake and the singer sent the family tickets to see his show in Grand Rapids on April 4.

If you know of a story that should be featured on Our Michigan Life, send a detailed email to 13 On Your Side's Brent Ashcroft: life@13OnYourSide.com.

