Michigan magician invited to perform on national TV series 'Masters of Illusion'

"Trino" has been performing magic tricks since he was 12 years old. Now 26, the Paw Paw native will be performing tricks on national TV's "Masters of Illusion."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If a poll was taken to see what the majority of Americans would like to see disappear, it's safe to assume the most popular answer would be the pandemic.

A West Michigan magician has been using slight-of-hand to make things "disappear" since he was a child, and it's paid off, because he's about to showcase some of his best tricks in front of a national television audience on the series "Masters of Illusion."

"When I was 8 years old, my dad went to Las Vegas an came back with a magic trick," said Trino, 26, who is a 2013 graduate of Paw Paw High School. "I honestly thought my dad had super powers when he made a card float in front of him, and I've been hooked ever since."

After high school, Trino attended Central Michigan University where he said his magic career truly took off.

"I was booking a lot of birthday parties and corporate events back then," Trino said. "Since graduating from CMU in 2017, I've really done some big illusions."

He's also performed in front of some well-known celebrities. The list includes the likes of Lou Holtz (legendary college football coach), Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live) and the rock band KISS.

"I've actually done magic tricks for KISS a couple of times," Trino said. "Those guys are a lot of fun and Gene Simmons is one of the nicest people I've ever met."

Trino has also received invites to perform in front of national TV audiences. He's been on FOX, The Verge, CW Network, ABC and most recently doing guest acts on the "Masters of Illusion" tour.

"They reached out to me," Trino said, referring to his appearance on "Masters of Illusion." "I can't really talk much about it, but there will be a few different episodes throughout the season where I will appear and you'll be able to watch me."

The "Masters of Illusion" episodes featuring Trino are scheduled to air on the CW Network sometime this summer. No specific airdates have been announced yet.

Pre-pandemic, Trino didn't just perform in front of the bright lights of Hollywood. Now based in Grand Rapids, he was doing a monthly show at the Wealthy Theatre called "Amaze and Amuse."

"Amaze and Amuse has been shut down since COVID hit Michigan a year ago," Trino added. "I really hope we can get those shows back going again this fall."

"I just want to keep sharing my magic with everyone," said Trino.

If you're interested in learning more about Trino, he can be found on Instagram (@trinomagic), Facebook and his website.

