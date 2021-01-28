'White Lake Snow Farmers' are saving winter by 'growing' snow

While Mother Nature is delivering yet another snowless winter to Michigan, four friends in Whitehall bought their own snow maker, insuring the season isn't lost.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Let's face it. This is shaping up to be another Michigan winter where Mother Nature is being derelict in her duty of providing the region with the usual 100 or so inches of snow.

A foursome of friends in Whitehall decided they didn't want the lack of snow to cause winter to be lost, so they chipped in and purchased their own snow maker, which continues to keep the northern Muskegon County community blanketed in the white stuff.

"The idea to do this came to us about a year ago," said John Hanson, who helped pay for the snow maker. "So when Christmas break came around last month, and there was little if any snow, we decided we needed to do something."

Hanson, along with buddies Elie Ghazal, Rusty McBride and Jim Dawson, pooled together $5,200 and got a high-end snow maker, with an air compressor and power washer which are needed to make it work.

They also decided on a name for their snow-making business.

"We're the White Lake Snow Farmers," said Hanson. "Farmers grow things, and we grow snow, so that's us."

The Snow Farmers got the snow maker in December, but with temperatures above freezing most days, they couldn't use it until the conditions were favorable.

"Temperatures in the low 20s combined with humidity under 70% is ideal for making snow," added Hanson. "The pressure washer we have goes through 7 gallons of water per minute, so over an 8-hour period, we can make 6 inches of snow."

Since the beginning of January, the Snow Farmers say they have been quite busy, accepting invitations to make snow for some outdoor events, both in Whitehall and Montague.

The city has given the group permission to connect a hose to fire hydrants around town as their primary source for water.

The hot spot happens to be a hill that's located behind Fetch Brewery, about two blocks north of downtown. The Snow Farmers have spent hours at that hill, spraying fresh snow so that area kids and adults can enjoy some quality sledding.

"We do this for community involvement and we're also having fun with it," said Hanson."

Since Mother Nature is giving Michigan the 'cold shoulder', in terms of providing the typical snowfall, the Snow Farmers are picking up the slack and insuring that winter will be saved in Whitehall.

"That's why we do it," said Hanson.

If you're interested in learning more about the White Lake Snow Farmers, or might want to see if they can make your favorite sledding hill worthy this winter, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.