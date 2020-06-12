Muskegon youth entrepreneur expands camper-turned-candy shop

I'sis Beasley made worldwide news last summer with her driveway candy shop. A family donated a bigger camper to I'sis, who's spending this spring renovating it.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Last year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced West Michigan to I'sis Beasley and her camper-turned-candy shop. Our story went viral, getting picked up by media outlets all over the world, including being featured on ABC's Good Morning America.

Thanks to numerous donations, and both community and nationwide support, I'sis Candy Shop will soon be back in business, promising "bigger" and better customer service.

"Last summer was so much fun," said I'sis, who is an 11-year-old entrepreneur from Muskegon Heights. "I never expected the candy shop to be as successful as it was."

After the 13 ON YOUR SIDE story aired June 12, 2020, I'sis began receiving bags of candy from people all over the U.S. wanting to help support her little business. The biggest donation came later when a family from Fruitport decided they wanted to give their much bigger pop-up camper to I'sis.

"What an incredible gift that was," said Tyrone Beasley, I'sis' father.

I'sis would spend the remainder of last summer continuing to run daily candy shop operations from her original, smaller camper. Tyrone said he stored the bigger camper behind their house, with plans to renovate and transfer everything from the smaller one into it this spring.

In late March, that's exactly what the Beasley family did.

"I've been making many trips to Home Depot," joked Tyrone, referring to all of the wood and supplies he's purchased. "This camper affords us about 4 feet of additional space inside, which will allow us to add more items to our menu."

To go along with numerous candy options, ice cold pop and small snack bags of Doritos and Cheetos that populated I'sis Candy Shop last year, the Beasleys have purchased a snow cone maker, a hot dog machine and a popcorn maker.

"We have the space so we may as well use it," I'sis said.

I'sis, her twin brothers and Tyrone have been painting and putting up boards every day weather has allowed. I'sis wanted the bigger camper to be the same colors as the first one - purple, pink and white.

"The hope is to have the new shop completed and ready to open for the summer on May 1," Tyrone said.

Tyrone says he's enjoyed renovating both campers, transforming them both into candy shops, but what he enjoys more is watching his daughter gain a business acumen at such a young age.

"I'm very proud of her," Tyrone said. "Hopefully this is something that will carry out and maybe one day she'll have her own franchise of stores."

I'sis Candy Shop will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.

The shop is located at 3319 Highland St. in Muskegon Heights.

