'Hope I don't lose my dentures' 92-year-old says of bucket list plunge

Dona Zack decided to create a 'bucket list' when she was 87 years old. She's 92 now, and her biggest bucket list item awaits - skydiving.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — Everybody knows what a 'bucket list' is, right?

It's a collection of goals and aspirations a person wants to accomplish during their lifetime.

Have you ever heard of somebody starting a bucket list at 87 years old?

Didn't think so!

Dona Zack has been filling up her bucket list for the past five years, and at 92, she's about to check the biggest box on her list yet, skydiving.

"I don't have anything to lose so why not try things," said Dona, who's mother decided to only put one 'n' in her first name. "When I go, I go."

A native of Shelby, Mi., and one of six children, Dona says she's always had a rebellious streak and a bit of a daredevil approach during her long life.

"I've always liked thrills and haven't been afraid of much," added Dona.

Five years ago, she began compiling a list of experiences she wanted to have before her life ended. Thanks to great health, and a supportive family, she's been able to check several boxes on her list.

"I always wanted to ride a Harley Davidson [motor cycle], and I was able to do that about 4 years ago," Dona said.

After that, she realized she'd never ridden in a limousine. During a recent festival in Rothbury, Mi., Dona saw a white limo parked on the side of the street.

Dona approached the limo driver and said, "How much would it cost if you just drove me a mile or two down the road?'"

The limo driver told Dona, "Get in."

Another experience Dona wanted to have was attending the Electric Forest Festival, which takes place every summer in Rothbury. It's a multi-genre concert event that draws tens of thousands of people over four days.

"I met so many young people there," said Dona, who attended the event in 2017. "It was fun being noticed."

Dona spent most of her time at the event signing autographs for young adults 60 years younger than her.

"I was probably the only 80-something-year-old amongst the 40,000 who were there," joked Dona.

Next on the list was a tattoo.

"I got a very little one on my right wrist," said Dona. "It's of a red feather because the Cardinal is my favorite bird."

The biggest item on her bucket list will be checked off on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Dona has always wanted to go sky diving.

"My granddaughter Danielle [Siegel] jumped out of a plane last summer," said Dona. "I knew right away that I wanted to do that."

Dona will travel from her home in Montague to Skydive Grand Haven, where she will take a plunge from 13,000 feet.

"I'm going to do it," Dona said. "I don't feel afraid one bit."

Well, she is afraid of one thing that might happen.

"Hopefully when i jump, my dentures don't go flying out," said Dona."That'll make for an interesting trip to the dentist come Monday."

Dona still has many experiences on her bucket list to check off, including a mystery experience.

"You're not going to know what that is," Dona told 13 On Your Side, when pressured to reveal what it is. "I don't have to tell you anything.

"I know my kids are afraid of what I'm going to want to do."

Dona's skydive is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.