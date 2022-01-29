Michigan Makers Market to showcase Michigan artisans

The Michigan Makers Market will be the first of its kind at the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's a new event coming to downtown Muskegon and organizers are looking for artisans to sign up.

The Michigan Makers Market will be the first of its kind in the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

The market takes place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will feature 80 to 100 Michigan artists, crafters and makers. Many of the small businesses started selling their handmade products during the pandemic.

"I know that a lot of these smaller businesses have really been suffering over these last few years," said Carla Flanders, director of the Michigan Makers Market. "And this is a really good opportunity for them to get in front of their customers in a safe way where they can talk to them and they can sell their goods and then they can also promote themselves for future opportunities."

If you are a Michigan maker and would like to showcase your goods, applications are due Feb. 6 and can be found on the event's website.

