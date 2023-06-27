Lawrence man accused of shooting dog with shotgun, running from police in golf cart

A 58-year-old Lawrence man is facing a weapons charge, killing/torturing animals, and resisting/obstructing officers during the ordeal.

LAWRENCE, Michigan — Michigan State Police accuse a Lawrence man of shooting a dog with a shotgun and leading officers on a pursuit in a golf cart.

Troopers from the Paw Paw post arrested 58-year-old Steven Douglas St-Cyr on June 22. He is facing a weapons charge, killing/torturing animals, and resisting/obstructing officers during the ordeal.

He has since been charged and arraigned on felony animal cruelty causing death and resisting obstructing officers. The bond for each charge was set at $50,000.

It all began when dispatchers received a report of shots fired with an injured dog on Blackman Street near Van Buren Tech in Lawrence.

Witnesses brought the responding troopers to the injured dog laying in the grass. The dog suffered an apparent shotgun wound.

The dog's owner took the dog to a Kalamazoo emergency veterinary office for treatment, but because of the severity of its injuries, the dog had to be put down.

Another dog was hurt during the incident, but after a medical exam, the vet determined the dog hadn't been shot.

While at the scene, witnesses told troopers that the accused suspect was approaching the area in a golf cart.

Once he saw the police, he turned around and headed back up a two-track toward a home on Red Arrow Highway.

Troopers followed him, activated their overhead lights and used a loudspeaker to get him to stop.

He continued driving. Troopers weren't able to follow him in a patrol vehicle, so they took off after him on foot.

Troopers then contacted him at his home and detained him for resisting/obstructing officers and for suspicion of shooting a dog.

Additionally, while at the suspect’s residence, a Van Buren County Sheriff's deputy met them there.

He informed them that around twenty minutes prior to this incident, he and an animal control officer had contact with the suspect for shooting at the same dog for allegedly attacking his chickens and cat.

This case has been turned over to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office.

