Michigan man cleared of 3 murders after 16 years in prison

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man has been released from prison after 16 years, following the dismissal of three murder convictions in southwestern Michigan.

A new investigation cleared Corey McCall of any role in the fatal shootings of three people in Benton Harbor in 2005, including the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says fresh evidence was turned up that corroborated McCall’s claim that he was not at the scene. That evidence included Walmart records.

The convicted gunman, Andrew “Pumpkin” Miller, also recently told investigators that McCall wasn’t present. Three people were shot in the head during a home invasion.

