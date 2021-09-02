x
Michigan man held in bomb hoax at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

A suitcase and duffel bag Lundy allegedly left did not contain anything hazardous. Lundy said he put a Bible, a rock, a $1 bill and handwritten “scriptures” inside.
Showgirls flank Donald Trump and Phil Ruffin, owner of the New Frontier Hotel and Casino, as they prepare to cut a ribbon at a groundbreaking for the 64-story Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas July 12, 2005. (Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — An arrest report says a 44-year-old Michigan man accused of creating a bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas told investigators he wanted to send a message that former Republican President Donald Trump had messed up his life. 

Dandre Lundy remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday at a budget motel not far from the Trump building near the Strip. Police said a suitcase and duffel bag that Lundy allegedly left did not contain anything hazardous. Lundy told police he put a Bible, a rock, a $1 bill and handwritten “scriptures” in the suitcase. 

A deputy public defender who represented Lundy on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Lundy’s behalf.

