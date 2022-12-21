When the snow hits, Michigan law enforcement encourages everyone to stay off the roads

Michigan State Police officials say it will likely take longer for first responders to reach drivers stuck in a ditch, so car emergency kits are encouraged.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the blizzard on the way, there is no word yet that the state's Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The multi-agency team responds to major events, like closing roads in a weather emergency.

Law enforcement still says you should avoid travelling these next few days if you can.

"This is the 11th hour, for lack of a better term," Lt. Michelle Robinson says.

If you have any last minute errands to run before the blizzard hits, she says now is the time to do it.

"The first thing, and most importantly, that we want to remind motorists is before you even hit the roadway, make sure that your vehicles prepared," she says.

If you do decide to head out the door when the snow is falling, you're encouraged to pack an emergency kit for your car. That includes things like flashlights, phone chargers, food and water.

"If there's somebody that's traveling with you that requires medication, don't forget to bring that medication in case you do find yourself stranded, then you have that with you," Lt. Robinson says. "Especially motorists that are traveling with pets or small children. Make sure you have the necessities for them as well."

If you do get stuck in a ditch, she says stay with you car, but make sure your exhaust pipe isn't covered to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lt. Robinson says it will likely take longer for first responders to reach you.

"If you are injured... we have to prioritize the calls as far as the manner of injury will receive the first response just because of the injuries that that someone has sustained in that crash," she says.

And of course, drive slowly and keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

"If you can just stay home and not go out at all, make yourself a cup of hot cocoa and put on a Hallmark movie. Just stay home, stay safe," Lt. Robinson says.

She also recommends to make sure you know where you are so you can give an accurate location to 911 dispatchers. If you can get to a safe location like a gas station in an emergency, first responders can meet you there.

