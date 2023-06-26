Michigan seeks feedback from public on high-speed internet access proposal

The proposal details how Michigan will use $1.559 billion in funding from the BEAD Act to expand high-speed internet service across the state.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) is interested in feedback from Michiganders on Volume 1 of Michigan’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Initial Proposal.

The proposal details how Michigan will use $1.559 billion in funding from the BEAD Act to expand high-speed internet service across the state — whether that be in homes, businesses or community institutions.

Governor Whitmer said the funding could help over 200,000 homes gain access to high-speed internet.

Volume 1 of the Initial Proposal outlines the process MIHI will use to identify the places across the state that are eligible to receive internet access through the BEAD Program.

“Michiganders who lack connectivity miss out on education, healthcare and economic opportunities. We are working to create a more digitally equitable Michigan where everyone can leverage technology to improve their quality of life and ensure Michigan can compete in the global economy,” said LEO Director Susan Corbin. “We want give to give all Michigan residents the opportunity to have a say in how the state plans to spend this historic funding.”

Public comment on Volume 1 of the proposal is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. Comments can be submitted through a web form or mailed to MIHI.

Volume 2 is expected to be released for public comment in the coming weeks.

