Michigan Republican congressman commits to working with Joe Biden

MICHIGAN, USA — Following the election of Democrat Joe Biden for President, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) said he is "committing to working with" the President-elect.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden Saturday morning, giving him the electoral votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

After the announcement, Upton — a lifelong republican — issued a statement in which he declared his plan to work effectively with Biden.

"We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling," Upton said in his statement. "I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that."

Upton is the only Republican U.S. representative so far from West Michigan to issue a statement about the presidential race. Outgoing U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Libertarian, tweeted his congratulations.

"I’ll say exactly what I said to President-elect Trump four years ago: Let’s work together to defend liberty, the Rule of Law, and the Constitution," his tweet read.

Upton has represented Michigan's 6th District in Congress since 1987. In the general election, Upton won re-election to secure his 18th term, which will run through 2022.

Michigan's 6th district includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties and portions of Allegan and Calhoun counties.

Upton beat Democratic State Rep. Jon Hoadley with 58% of the vote.

