Muskegon Heights Public Schools losing managing firm in just over a week

The board was notified that the managing firm would be done working with the district on March 1, and employees last paychecks would be received Feb. 28.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board is suspending its search for a new superintendent while they look for a new educational service provider to replace New Paradigm for Education.

During their meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, the academy board was notified that the Detroit-based managing firm would be done working with the district on March 1, and employees last paychecks would be received on February 28.

The board authorized its president to work with their legal counsel to find a replacement for New Paradigm.

This comes after a move made at the board's last meeting, where they voted to notify New Paradigm of a breach of contract and authorize the termination of their contract, or Management Services Agreement.

In response to the move, New Paradigm CEO Ralph Bland said that they already terminated their contract with the district on Jan. 29 because of unpaid management fees.

Now, the board is taking applications from potential partners until Tuesday, Feb. 20, after which they will select the group to lead the school system with the common goal of improving Muskegon Heights schools.

"We can build back better. And that's what we want to do, and are still depending on us. Were depending on each other. I know that the district board wants what's best for us, and they're working diligently to make that happen. We, too, are joining with them to make that happen," Academy Board President Dr. Rose Hunt said.

The Academy Board wants to have a new service provider in place by March 1 when New Paradigm is finished to make sure there is no interruption in service to the students and staff.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.