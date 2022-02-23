Oxford High School shooting survivors lobby for stricter gun storage laws

Dozens of youth advocates lined the steps here in Lansing with a message we’ve heard many times before – thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

LANSING, Mich. — Survivors of the Oxford shooting are calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun storage laws, and give more money to support students' mental health.

Dozens of youth advocates lined the steps here in Lansing with a message we’ve heard many times before – thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

Some of the speakers included a mother who lost her 24-year-old son to gun violence, and Zoe, an Oxford Senior who recounted her experience during the shooting, and the trauma it left her with.

She spoke about consistent nightmares, outbursts, and loud noises bringing her right back to the classroom on Nov. 30.

“No 15 year old should have access to a gun and enter a school with one. Yet on Nov. 30th, a student walked into oxford high school did just that, opening fire with a 9 mm handgun. Approximately 1 in 3 guns in homes with children are kept loaded and unlocked. There’s no reason his parents should have been able to buy a gun for him as a gift or take him to the range for practice.”

After speaking on the steps, the group of nearly 50 young advocates and lobbyists were recognized on the state Senate floor. They will be meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in addition to other lawmakers.

They hope this will lead to stricter gun storage laws, and more money carved out for students' mental health in next year's budget.

State senate and house Democrats are pushing a series of bills that would require Michigan gun owners to secure their weapons and lock them up. If their weapon is used to cause injury or death, the gun owner would face penalties.

The bill also calls for firearms to be secured if a child is inside the home.

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult in the killing of four of his fellow classmates as well as injuring six other students and a teacher.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say his parents gifted Ethan a gun as an early Christmas present.

WATCH: March For Our Lives Michigan holds Lobby For Our Lives at Michigan Capitol Building

