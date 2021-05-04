Michigan schools, nonprofits to receive hotspots and free internet

In total, 35,000 hotspots will be given to programs that help at-risk students across the country.

LANSING, Mich — Connected Nation Michigan announced Monday that 13 schools and nonprofits across the state will soon receive mobile hotspots and internet connectivity to serve more than 4,100 at-risk students.

The recipients are part of the more than 100 organizations and school districts that will benefit from a $10 million commitment by AT&T first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.

“What makes this program so critical is that it seeks to help students who have been disproportionately disconnected from formal learning opportunities due to COVID-19,” said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation.

“The investment being made through the AT&T K-12 homework gap program will not only allow these kids to fully participate in remote learning now, but also to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic. We must all work together to minimize and mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on our must vulnerable youth.”

The 13 Michigan organizations and schools benefitting from the K-12 homework gap program are:

Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy

Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

State Street Academy

West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics

Covert Public Schools

Detroit Achievement Academy

Allegan Public Schools

Coldwater Community Schools

Hesperia Community Schools

Holland Public Schools

Oakridge Public Schools

Ravenna Public Schools

There are 124 awardees in the program that span 26 states—representing 81 schools and 43 nonprofits. In total, 35,000 hotspots will be given to programs that help at-risk students across the country.

