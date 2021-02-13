Michigan Senators Stabenow, Peters respond to Trump acquittal

Both Democratic senators voted to convict on the article of impeachment.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Both of Michigan’s Senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump on the article of impeachment Saturday, but ultimately the vote came up short and Trump was acquitted.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict, making the vote to convict 57-43, but it was far from the two-third threshold required. Two of the 57 votes to convict included Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

“While the U.S. Senate did not achieve the two-thirds vote necessary to convict former President Donald Trump, this will go down in history as the largest bipartisan vote ever to hold a President accountable for High Crimes and Misdemeanors under our Constitution,” Stabenow said.

“This bipartisan vote sent an important message: In America, no President is above the law. And inciting violence against the government is illegal and dangerous.

“Now, as a nation, we must move forward. We must do everything we can to bring down the temperature of our debates, find common ground on issues we care about, and reduce the divide in our families and communities. And we must continue to strive for accountability and justice. Our democracy demands no less.”

Peters also released a statement, saying, “The facts show that Trump intentionally promoted false conspiracies — including here in Michigan — that provoked an assault on the peaceful transfer of power. The bipartisan vote to hold Trump accountable in both the House and the Senate reflects the gravity of his misconduct.

“My focus remains on the challenges that the Senate must address — first and foremost is the need for a robust COVID relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis Michigan is facing. We must provide more support to help struggling families and small businesses, speed up vaccine distribution, give resources to help schools safely reopen and help communities on the frontlines, so they are not forced to lay off health professionals, teachers, firefighters and law enforcement officers.”

