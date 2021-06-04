Michigan spa owner charged in connection to prostitution investigation

Calhoun County detectives are still interested in speaking with anyone who is aware of activities that took place at the Avenue Spa or Highway Spa.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich — A West Bloomfield man faces prostitution charges in relation to a years-long investigation into prostitution and drug usage at two spas in Calhoun County.

Stephen Hagerman is the owner of Avenue Spa on E Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek, as well as Highway Spa on Partello Road in Marengo Township. Police said investigation into these locations began in 2018 after tips of prostitution were submitted.

After a long-term investigation that included surveillance and interviews, simultaneous raids at the properties took place in 2019, and phones and electronics were seized. Current and former employees, as well as patrons, were interviewed prior to the charges authorized by Prosecutor David Gilbert.

Calhoun County detectives are still interested in speaking with anyone who is aware of activities that took place at the Avenue Spa or Highway Spa. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 269-781-0880.

