Michigan State plans 50-plus outdoor graduation ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. — More than 50 outdoor graduation ceremonies are planned this spring at Michigan State University.

The Detroit News reports Wednesday that school officials said more than 8,400 students earning undergraduate and graduate degrees will be recognized across three weekends in April and May.

Spring graduation at the East Lansing school typically comes with about 20 ceremonies. A university-wide convocation will not be held this year. Undergraduate ceremonies will be held in large campus parking lots to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Each graduate will be permitted to have up to two guests at the ceremonies to accommodate current attendance restrictions on outdoor gatherings due to COVID-19 virus concerns.

