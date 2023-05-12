Man, 31, injured following Ionia County high speed chase

The incident happened after a state trooper attempted stop a suspected stolen car in Ionia County when the driver took off.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are responding to a Friday night high speed chase in Ionia County that left a 31-year-old man seriously injured after crashing in Oakfield Township.

The incident happened after a state trooper attempted stop a suspected stolen car in Ionia County when the driver took off.

Police say the chase continued into Kent County when the driver lost control at Connelly Avenue and Elkins Street, which is east of Wababsis Lake. The suspect's car left the road and went down a hill, causing him to hit several trees and be ejected from the vehicle.

He has been hospitalized after being taken from the scene by Aero Med.

The trooper was not hurt.

The Michigan State Police are on the scene of serious injury, single vehicle crash. A trooper from the Lakeview Post attempted to initiate a traffic stop, in Ionia County, on a suspected stolen vehicle when the driver fled. The trooper pursued the vehicle and tire deflation 1/ pic.twitter.com/d72oFZumvk — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 13, 2023

attempts were made. The driver, a 31-year-old male from Sheridan, MI, continued into Kent County when he lost control at the intersection of Elkins and Connelly Roads, Oakland Township. He went off the roadway, proceeded down an embankment, struck several trees, and was 2/ — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 13, 2023

ejected. The driver was transported to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries. The trooper was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by crash investigators from the Grand Rapids Post and First District Headquarters. 3/ — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 13, 2023

