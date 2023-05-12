Man, 31, injured following Ionia County high speed chase

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are responding to a Friday night high speed chase in Ionia County that left a 31-year-old man seriously injured after crashing in Oakfield Township.
The incident happened after a state trooper attempted stop a suspected stolen car in Ionia County when the driver took off.
Police say the chase continued into Kent County when the driver lost control at Connelly Avenue and Elkins Street, which is east of Wababsis Lake. The suspect's car left the road and went down a hill, causing him to hit several trees and be ejected from the vehicle.
He has been hospitalized after being taken from the scene by Aero Med.
The trooper was not hurt.
