Michigan State Police asking for help finding missing 3-year-old

The 3-year-old child is special needs and non-verbal and was reported missing in Clinton County Monday night. Hundreds of volunteers are searching for him.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for the community's help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy.

MSP announced the child was missing in Clinton County late Monday night.

The child has special needs and is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

Officials are asking for volunteers to assist in the search. A search operation has been set up at Watertown Township Hall at 12803 Wacousta Road in Grand Ledge.

The search continues this morning for the missing 3 year old boy. He is a special needs child and non-verbal. Officials are seeking any volunteers that would like to assist with the search. You can meet at the Watertown Twp Hall at 12803 Wacousta Rd, Grand Ledge, Mi 48837 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 10, 2023

MSP reported Monday night that they were searching in the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Eagle Township.

If you have any information or have come in contact with the child, please contact the Clinton County 911 dispatch.

Hundreds of volunteers joined the effort to look for the boy.

EMHSD and several other @MichStatePolice teams are supporting the search for the missing 3-year-old boy in Clinton County right now. Many other local departments and hundreds of volunteers have also responded to help. pic.twitter.com/tzFtaobO7o — MichEMHS (@MichEMHS) October 10, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.