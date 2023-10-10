Michigan State Police asking for help finding missing 3-year-old

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for the community's help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy.
MSP announced the child was missing in Clinton County late Monday night.
The child has special needs and is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt.
Officials are asking for volunteers to assist in the search. A search operation has been set up at Watertown Township Hall at 12803 Wacousta Road in Grand Ledge.
MSP reported Monday night that they were searching in the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Eagle Township.
If you have any information or have come in contact with the child, please contact the Clinton County 911 dispatch.
Hundreds of volunteers joined the effort to look for the boy.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.