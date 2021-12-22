Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at T-Mobile in Hastings

Troopers say the robbery happened at the T-Mobile store in Barry County at 12:35 p.m. on Monday Dec. 21.

HASTINGS, Mich. — Michigan State Police Wayland Post is investigating after an armed robbery at a Hastings T-Mobile store.

Two male suspects entered the store with guns drawn and stole an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing the scene in a black colored SUV, according to witnesses. They are still on the run.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call MSP Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

