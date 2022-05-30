Michigan State Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident Monday night

A fatal crash occurred at approximately 7:03 p.m. involving a van and motorcycle on Colby St. near Holton Whitehall Road in Muskegon County.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Troopers from the Grand Rapids post of the Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Muskegon County Monday night.

Police say the crash occurred at about 7:03 p.m. on Colby St. near Holton Whitehall Road in Whitehall Township.

According to a tweet from MSP, the crash was between a van and a motorcycle.

The initial report from police says that a Ford Transit van pulled out of the Wesco parking lot into the path of a motorcycle heading westbound on Colby St.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the van and its passengers were not injured in the crash.

MSP says that the crash remains under investigation.

