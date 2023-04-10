Michigan State Police asks for help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

Riley Hunter was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30 in Rothbury.

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Michigan State Police Hart Post is asking for your help in locating 13-year-old Riley Hunter. She's 5'3" and 130 lbs with blue eyes and black hair.

Hunter was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30 in Rothbury. She's known to frequent the Rothbury, Muskegon, and Lakewood Club areas.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.

