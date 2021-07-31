Michigan State Police remember Trooper Caleb Starr one year after death

The crash happened on July 10 just before 10 p.m. when a car driven by a 28-year-old female from Utah crossed the center line, hitting Starr's patrol car.

Michigan State Police are remembering Trooper Caleb Starr, who died one year ago Saturday.

The crash happened on July 10 just before 10 p.m. when a car driven by a 28-year-old female from Utah crossed the center line, hitting Starr's patrol car. Starr died on July 31, 2020.

Starr joined the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post in September of 2018.

He is survived by his wife and two children. He was 33-years-old.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Starr's patrol car faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol content level causing death with a prior conviction, operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied causing death, and operating while intoxicated.