Michigan State Police searching for 20-year-old woman last seen in Muskegon area

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post are asking for the publics help finding a 20-year-old woman from Muskegon.

Hannah Ruiter was last seen on Nov. 3 in the Muskegon area.

Troopers say Ruiter is 5'4", 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 616-866-4411 or 911.

