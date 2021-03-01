Michigan State Police searching for missing woman from Montcalm County

Personal items were found near Vickeryville Road by Loon Lake, but Evans has not been seen since New Year’s Eve.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are searching for a missing person from Montcalm County.

Police say Jenna Lynn Evans, 34, was last seen leaving a home on East Evergreen Road, near Stanton, on Dec. 31, 2020. Personal items were found near Vickeryville Road by Loon Lake, but Evans has not been seen since New Year’s Eve.

Evans is described as a white female with brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leggings and boots.

Anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

