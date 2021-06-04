Michigan State Police seek information on hit-and-run crash involving 3 children

A silver Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Ralston Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck three siblings that had been riding their bikes.

MARSHALL, Mich — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers responded to Ralston Rd. in Marshall, Mich. for a hit and run traffic crash.

At 3:45 p.m., a silver Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Ralston Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck three siblings that had been riding their bikes.

The children ranged in age from 7 to 14. A 14-year-old boy was transported from the scene via AirCare to Kalamazoo while a 7-year-old boy was transported to Coldwater by LifeCare Ambulance. Troopers found their 14-year-old sister had been standing with them at the time they were struck and she was taken by family for additional examination.

Based on evidence at the scene, this vehicle should have extensive damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle, police say. This damage will include a missing passenger side headlight, a missing passenger mirror and the front bumper cover was last seen dragging on the roadway. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area traveling west on Blossom Rd.

Anyone with information in reference to this traffic crash is urged to contact Trooper A.G. Fouty at 269-558-0500.

