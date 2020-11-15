Michigan Supreme Court justice retiring after 21 years

Markman says it’s “been a blessing” to serve on the Supreme Court.

LANSING, Mich. — Stephen Markman has heard his last round of cases after 21 years as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court.

The 71-year-old Markman is retiring but can still participate in opinions and orders through December. Before hearing five cases Thursday, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack recognized Markman’s public service.

He was a judge at the Michigan appeals court, U.S. attorney in Detroit and deputy attorney general in Washington. Markman says it’s “been a blessing” to serve on the Supreme Court.

In October, Markman wrote the 4-3 opinion that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders related to the coronavirus.

