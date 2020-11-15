Michigan Supreme Court justice retiring after 21 years

LANSING, Mich. — Stephen Markman has heard his last round of cases after 21 years as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court.
The 71-year-old Markman is retiring but can still participate in opinions and orders through December. Before hearing five cases Thursday, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack recognized Markman’s public service.
He was a judge at the Michigan appeals court, U.S. attorney in Detroit and deputy attorney general in Washington. Markman says it’s “been a blessing” to serve on the Supreme Court.
In October, Markman wrote the 4-3 opinion that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders related to the coronavirus.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.