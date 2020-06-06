Michigan teacher wins "Jeopardy!"

7th through 12th grade music teacher Ben Henri won big last night, as he was crowned champion of “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament.

7th through 12th grade music teacher Ben Henri won big last night, as he was crowned champion of “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament. The episode was taped in February, before COVID-19 caused production shutdowns.

Henri defeated New York’s Meggie Kwait and Virginia’s Will Satterwhite to win the $100,000 grand prize.

The final Jeopardy category was 18th Century Novels. The clue? “The title character of this 1726 novel reaches 4 different lands as a result of a shipwreck, a storm at sea, pirates and mutiny.”

The answer, “Gulliver’s Travels,” was one Henri knew he’d get right.

“I read ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ in high school and watched the Ted Danson miniseries three or four times growing up," Henri said in a statement. "I also explained it to my quiz bowl students earlier in the school year because it comes up regularly in competition. As soon as the last clue came up on Day 2 of the finals, I threw a party in my head.”

In the end, Henri won with a total of $34,001, followed by Kwait ($29,000) and then Satterwhite ($6,000).

