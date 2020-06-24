Michigan to soon resolve jobless claims filed before May

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said Tuesday its goal is to clear the backlog that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan says it will soon resolve unemployment claims for about 11,800 people who filed before May.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said Tuesday its goal is to clear that backlog that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic and make a determination by the end of next week.

The agency will soon announce a target date to resolve claims filed in May or later.

For those still awaiting a decision on their eligibility, the state will pay benefits, determine the claimant is ineligible and communicate why, or deem the person unreachable after multiple attempts to make contact.

