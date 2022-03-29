Michigan tree trimmer dead after 60-foot fall, MSP investigating

The 60-year-old was working with a Lansing-based commercial tree trimming company when he fell from a tree in Oceana County.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A 60-year-old Ovid man is dead after Michigan State Police say he fell from a tree he was trimming Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m. in Clay Banks Township at a residence, a Lansing-based commercial tree trimmer was up in a tree about 60 to 70 feet when he fell.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died.

MIOSHA is assisting in the investigation, MSP said.

Foul play is not suspected and authorities said this appears to be a tragic accident.

In addition to MIOSHA, troopers were assisted at the scene by Grant Fire/Rescue, Life EMS, Oceana County Victim Services, and the Oceana County Medical Examiners Office.

