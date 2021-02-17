Michigan utility crews to help restore power in other states

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy says nearly 50 workers were scheduled to leave Wednesday for Newton, North Carolina.

JACKSON, Mich. — Utility crews from Michigan will help their counterparts in North Carolina restore power to thousands of homes and businesses following a series of severe winter storms that swept across the nation’s midsection and parts of the South.

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy says nearly 50 workers were scheduled to leave Wednesday for Newton, North Carolina. The utility also says crews may be asked to perform additional restoration work in neighboring states because of the widespread damage and additional severe weather expected.

Blasts of snow and deep cold have overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions of people in the United States without electricity.

