Michigan Veteran Homes ask for help to fulfilling holiday wish lists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This holiday season, Michigan Veteran Homes are giving back to those who have served and they need your help.

The organization has created a wish list program to support local veterans with gifts like electric razors and media players. They're also asking for donations to make outings to museums and events possible.

An official with the Veteran Homes says while some veterans are supported by their loved ones, not every resident is as fortunate.

"We just appreciate our support throughout the holidays, because, you know, there's only so many staff, but there's a lot of veterans that we're serving," said Jessica Carr who is in charge of community engagement at the Veteran Homes, "And so they certainly do fill in the gap for us to make the spirits bright."

For more information on how you can support our local veterans, go to the Michigan Veteran Homes website here.

