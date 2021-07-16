The Biden Administration says evacuation flights will begin in about two weeks for Afghans who worked with U.S. soldiers during the War in Afghanistan.

The Biden Administration says evacuation flights will begin in about two weeks for Afghans who worked with U.S. soldiers during the War in Afghanistan as interpreters and in other positions.

One Holland veteran says a friend he made while on his deployment is one of thousands trapped out there, fearing for their lives. It's been about ten years since Ben Wilson returned home, and he hopes to see his friend Ahmed Ramish Nazari come here too.

"I think the hard thing for me with this whole aspect is we left them there," he says.

Ever since U.S. troops started to leave Afghanistan this year, he's worried about his friend and his family's safety.

"His life is in immediate danger," Wilson says. "The Taliban knows him and if they know him, they know his family and they know his friends. His parents have been bothered and they burned the mans house. They were living out of their car, on the run, him, this little girl and his wife."

Representative Peter Meijer says he's worried that the flights scheduled for those who worked with America soldiers will be too late.

"These are folks who have proven their loyalty, and who have a target on their backs because of it," he says. "I'm deeply concerned that they won't approve the number that they need to that they'll go slow, too slow in trying to do this and hat more and more of these interpreters who are waiting will continue to get killed."

For Ben's friend and others out there, he wants to see America keep their promise and as many interpreters come to the United States one day soon.

"They were promised full protections, SIVs, Special Immigration Visas is what we called them," he says. "What we want to see is action."

