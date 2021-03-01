x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Michigan victim confidentiality law signed by Gov. Whitmer

The act replaces residential addresses on state IDs with a state post office address.
Credit: Provided

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families will have an added level of privacy through a confidentiality measure signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

The act replaces residential addresses on state IDs with a state post office address and allows the state to use a substitute mailing address in place of a residential address to mail correspondence. 

Those interested in participating must send an application to the state attorney general’s office. A written statement of risk if a person’s address is disclosed is required, but no criminal conviction is necessary to prove that risk. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.