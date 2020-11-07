Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s health department is urging that children be caught up on their vaccines as soon as possible after a drop in immunizations due to the cancellation of appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.
The percentage of 5-month-olds fully up to date on recommended vaccines was less than half in May, down from about two-thirds in recent years.
Vaccination coverage declined in almost every other milestone age cohort.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, says it's concerning children are behind.
The pandemic-related drop comes as health experts sound alarms about a slight dip in vaccination rates over the past two years.
