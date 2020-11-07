x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

local

Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip

The percentage of 5-month-olds fully up to date on recommended vaccines was less than half in May, down from about two-thirds in recent years.
Credit: Courtesy photo

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s health department is urging that children be caught up on their vaccines as soon as possible after a drop in immunizations due to the cancellation of appointments during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The percentage of 5-month-olds fully up to date on recommended vaccines was less than half in May, down from about two-thirds in recent years.

Vaccination coverage declined in almost every other milestone age cohort. 

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, says it's concerning children are behind. 

The pandemic-related drop comes as health experts sound alarms about a slight dip in vaccination rates over the past two years. 

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.