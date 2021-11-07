The party was a conscious decision she made months ago, and it's one she's stood by even after backlash.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates lag locally and across the country, one Muskegon woman used her special day to urge others to get the shot.

At Jeannine Farrell's birthday party this year, she hosted a celebration for fully-vaccinated friends and family only. She says it was to both thank her loved ones who got the shot and encourage community members to do the same.

Dozens came out to Heritage Landing on Monday, July 12 for plenty of eating, dancing and celebrating.

"That means I can love on my friends and family and loved ones, and they will be around me longer," she says. "I can love on them and they can love on me."

It's a conscious decision she made months ago, and it's one she's stood by even after backlash.

"I have gotten some slack," Farrell says. "Someone told me 'That's not fair because I'm not COVID-19 vaccinated that I can't come.' They're more than welcome to come and they can sit in the field area."

For friends celebrating on the stage with her, it's a freeing feeling.

"To be able to know you can go to an event where everyone is protected, that's great," said Zaneta Adams.

It's a special message they hope reaches communities of color in particular. Dominique Hammons entertained party-goers Monday night, and he says getting vaccinated is a personal decision that impacts everyone differently.

"I can understand why they wouldn’t because of what has happened in the past, I can see it to a certain extent," he says. "It's so important (to get vaccinated), especially in the Black community. When it comes to healthcare, it's hard and mostly nonexistent. To really just make sure we keep ourselves safe, its real important to get vaccinated."

"There needs to be more information," Farrell says. "We need to do our due diligence on being vaccinated. There's myths out there and our community has been affected quite a bit, especially the African American community."

Just over 55% of Muskegon County is fully vaccinated, and for there to be more parties like this one with no worries, Spectrum Health doctors say that herd immunity can be further out of reach than we think.

"(With) the Delta variant we probably need to be closer to 90% to get to herd immunity, we are a ways from that," Dr. Josh Kooistra, Chief Medical Officer, says.

Farrell hopes this party isn't just a one-time thing, but a celebration that can happen multiple times this summer to get the word out there to those who haven't gotten the shot.

"Maybe hopefully next time someone can say 'Hey I can sponsor,' or whatever, and that would be wonderful," she says.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.