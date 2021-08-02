1 killed in Van Buren County four-wheeler crash, another critically injured

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred Sunday, Aug. 1 in the 76,000 block of 33rd Street in Porter Township just after 9 p.m.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash with a four-wheeler in Van Buren County.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred Sunday, Aug. 1 in the 76,000 block of 33rd Street in Porter Township just after 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a man who was unresponsive, a woman who was breathing and conscious but critically injured and a newer model four-wheeler with heavy damage.

The four wheeler was overturned and on its side. Tire tracks led deputies to believe the four-wheeler left the roadway and struck a tree. Both people were thrown off and neither were wearing helmets.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The man was pronounced dead following medical efforts at the scene. The woman was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The Van Buren County Sherriff's Office said the investigation is on-going.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.