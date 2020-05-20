1 Mid-Michigan dam breached, another at risk

Officials also were watching the Sanford Dam south of Edenville.

EDENVILLE, Mich. — People living along two lakes and a river in mid-Michigan are rushing to evacuate after a dam breached following days of heavy flooding across parts of the Midwest.

Two schools were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, after the breach of Edenville Dam.

The dam holds back Wixom Lake. Officials also were watching the Sanford Dam south of Edenville.

The city of Midland, which includes the main plant of Dow Chemical, sits on the banks of the Tittabawassee River about 8 miles away from that dam.

Gov. Whitmer's office issued the following statement Tuesday:

"The governor will issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

