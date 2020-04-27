MICHIGAN, USA — More than 1 million unemployed people in Michigan have received benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, but thousands are still awaiting payments.

The exact number of workers who have filed claims is 1,018,315, according to numbers issued from the state. The most recent U.S. Dept. of Labor report showed 1,178,021 Michiganders filed unemployment claims between March 15 – April 18.

The agency said it has now disbursed more than than $1.66 billion in payments since March 15.

“We are working hard to provide emergency financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19, with more than 1 million Michiganders receiving benefits,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.

According to the state of Michigan, people who have not received unemployment benefits will be eligible in the coming weeks once they complete the federal requirement to certify their claim.

The state says the fastest way to apply is online at Michigan.gov/UIA. People who need to file are urged to use the site during off-peak hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

