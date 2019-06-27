LANSING, Mich. - Thousands of people want a Michigan mom who shot her abusive husband in self-defense to be pardoned.

Tina Talbot of Waterford says she endured years of physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of her husband and it got worse in the days before his death. She was left with two partially collapsed lungs, a lacerated spleen, a broken wrist, severe trauma to her leg and a damaged sternum. Waterford also says her late husband also threatened to kill their 7-year-old son.

She's currently serving up to 15 years in prison after shooting and killing her husband.

Talbot's case has led to a national outcry and demands for Governor Whitmer to step in and take action.

A petition for her release is among the largest criminal justice petitions on Change.org, gaining more than 50,000 signatures in the last 24 hours alone.

“People are mobilizing online to not only take a stand against the way the criminal justice system treats survivors of domestic violence but to share Tina’s story and make sure that both those within Michigan and across the country hear this story,” said Michael Jones, Managing Director of Change.org. “Well over 100,000 are now calling on Michigan’s governor to take action. We hope she listens to this grassroots momentum coming from both her constituents and survivors of domestic violence around the country.”

