13-year-old girl drowns in Lake Michigan

Her body was recovered Friday afternoon.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl from Otsego drowned in Lake Michigan Thursday evening.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office said the girl was reported missing and was last seen in the water shortly before 9 p.m. at Warren Dunes State Park.

First responders and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the girl but were unable to find her. The search was suspended later that night, and resumed Friday morning.

The Marine Unit and Dive Team along with the Lake Township Fire Department and Great Lakes Drone Company assisted with the search Friday.

Around 12:36 p.m. police received information about a body that washed up on the shoreline near Pier Street Beach in Lakeside. Responding officers confirmed this was the missing 13-year-old. Her body was recovered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic event," the sheriff's office said.

